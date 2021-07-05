Minor hurt in 4th of July stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after a minor was stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

The desk sergeant said they received a call about the stabbing in the 4000-block of Griggs Avenue just after 11 p.m.

While police got the call just after 11 p.m., the desk sergeant said they believe the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

One person was taken into custody, but no names have been released.

The condition of the victim has not been released, but police said the victim was stabbed three to four times.

