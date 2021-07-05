Energy Alert
Minor hurt in 4th of July stabbing

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after a minor was stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

The desk sergeant said they received a call about the stabbing in the 4000-block of Griggs Avenue just after 11 p.m.

While police got the call just after 11 p.m., the desk sergeant said they believe the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

One person was taken into custody, but no names have been released.

The condition of the victim has not been released, but police said the victim was stabbed three to four times.

Region 8 News will have more details when they become available.

