Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Some Missouri police cut ties with ATF due to new gun law

(Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new law banning Missouri police from enforcing federal gun rules has some law enforcement agencies pulling officers off federal taskforces and others trying to figure out what is allowed.

Emails obtained by The Kansas City Star show federal prosecutors in the eastern part of the state have asked at least a dozen police departments whether they will stop participating in federal gun crime investigations.

Spokesmen confirmed that at least two departments have pulled officers from assignments with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lt. Eric Brown says the Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended its participation in an ATF task force.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Mealer
Investigation ongoing after former Harrison, Ark. High School band director, charged in sexual assault investigation, found dead
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
Woman killed in lawnmower accident
A parade was held on the town's major streets to kick off the festivities.
Corning brings back 4th of July Homecoming Picnic

Latest News

Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
Former Batesville restaurant goes up in flames
The celebration was held by First Presbyterian Church off Southwest Drive.
Mom celebrates son’s survival with community bash
Two seriously hurt in boating crash
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash