Two seriously hurt in boating crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two people were seriously injured when the boat they were riding in hit a stump in a river.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident happened Sunday on the Current River, about six miles north of Doniphan.

The MSHP incident report states the crash happened when the boat failed to negotiate a bend in the river and hit a root in the water.

Passengers Monique Conn, 39, of Doniphan and Diana Johnson, 44, of Walnut Grove were thrown from the watercraft.

An ambulance took Conn to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, while a helicopter flew Johnson to St. Louis University Hospital.

The driver of the boat was not hurt in the crash.

MSHP stated noone in the boat was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.