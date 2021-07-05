Energy Alert
West Memphis Police make several arrests over July 4th holiday

By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The “Operation Stars and Bars” initiative that new West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope put into action was aimed at making the 4th of July holiday safer.

“We were trying to put a coalition together to get violent offenders off the street during this weekend so that we could create a safe zone where people could enjoy themselves for the 4th of July,” said Chief Pope.

The two-day operation began on Saturday and continued through Sunday night.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved including the West Memphis Police Department, The Crittenden County Sheriff’s office, State police, ATF, And Homeland Security.

“We had great success in apprehending some of the violent felons in West Memphis. We pulled together to make the citizens safe. No officer was hurt during this coalition, and we worked well together,” said Chief Pope.

They made 20 arrests. Those apprehended face charges related to breaking and entering as well as attempted first degree murder.

Chief Pope says commanders from each law enforcement agency have committed to working together to do more operations like “Stars and Bars”.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon previously said he is confident Chief Pope will be able to tackle the violent crime in the city.

“Working together is the key to make West Memphis safe,” said McClendon, “Under the leadership of Chief Pope and alliances with state police, homeland security and I think that can only be good for our city.”

