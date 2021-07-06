Arkansas sees another spike in virus cases over weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is reporting another spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the governor warns the state could face a tough week ahead.

The Department of Health said Monday that coronavirus cases rose by 1,246 over the past three days, and hospitalizations increased by 23.

The department reported seven new deaths from COVID-19.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the number of people fully vaccinated has now surpassed 1 million and urged more Arkansans to get vaccinated.

Arkansas has had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

