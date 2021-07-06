BRTC begins work on flood mitigation project

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - After going through two major floods -- one in 2011 and another in 2017 -- Black River Technical College is working to prevent future flood damage.

BRTC lost approximately $7.2 million in the 2011 and 2017 floods, and school leaders say future flooding could hurt them even more.

Around the perimeter of BRTC, you can see mounds of dirt as work continues on a flood mitigation project.

“In 2011, we had a 100-year flood,” Vice President of Institutional Advancement Karen Liebhaber said. “And in 2017, it was a 500-year flood.”

Liebhaber witnessed both floods. She saw rising waters destroy major buildings.

“We literally had just a few hours’ notice before we put all of our things up on our desk, take out what we can, and have to desert campus,” Liebhaber said.

Because of flood damage, insurance rates climbed. The school’s deductible increased by $900,000 to $1 million.

BRTC started to apply for grants, and they were awarded over $1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the project.

“We’re building a series of walls and earth berms to stop the water,” Project manager Ben DeClerk said.

DeClerk, from DeClerk-Throesch, said they are closing some ditches up with pipes while building retaining walls around the perimeter of campus. When it’s done, DeClerk says the college will be well-equipped to handle future flooding.

“Water comes up across [Highway] 304 up here and basically seeps across the campus,” DeClerk said. “We’re just trying to keep the water out of campus.”

When asked if this project could negatively impact surrounding areas if a flood happens again, DeClerk said if a flood comes, there will be designated places around campus to dump water out.

Both he and county officials say it will not redirect water to neighboring areas.

“Flood mitigation is vital to Randolph County,” Randolph County Office of Emergency Management Director Bo Graham said. “The BRTC project is an important step in protecting the facility for any future flooding incidents. The area this project will cover should have minimal impact to any neighboring land.”

DeClerk adds that the project will keep BRTC safe without impacting the area surrounding campus.

“I don’t see much impact on surrounding areas because we’re just doing the campus,” DeClerk said. “It will keep the water out of the buildings on the campus.”

DeClerk said the project would be finished by the end of November.

