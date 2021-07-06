Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Demand sending gas prices higher

“Prices are likely headed nowhere but up.”
According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $2.81.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $2.81.(WVIR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices rose a penny in the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $2.81.

That’s 6.3 cents higher than a month ago and 94.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price remained unchanged at $3.12 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said gasoline demand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend did not disappoint as millions hit the roads.

“We could have set new all-time records for consumption,” he said.

Higher demand sent the price for crude oil surging Monday to nearly $77 per barrel.

Until the global supply starts to catch up with the surge in demand, he warns that motorists will continue to dig deeper to pay for gasoline.

“Prices are likely headed nowhere but up,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Two seriously hurt in boating crash
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
Minor hurt in 4th of July stabbing
The celebration was held by First Presbyterian Church off Southwest Drive.
Mom celebrates son’s survival with community bash

Latest News

Later this week, it will feel just like it should in July with heat and humidity.
Aaron's Tuesday forecast, July 6
Al Sharpton. Source: WBRC video
Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy
Lolly Gourmet popsicle
Gourmet popsicle business comes to Jonesboro
hope
Added protections for domestic abuse survivors in Missouri to include pets