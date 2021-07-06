Demand sending gas prices higher

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices rose a penny in the past week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $2.81.

That’s 6.3 cents higher than a month ago and 94.4 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price remained unchanged at $3.12 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said gasoline demand over the Fourth of July holiday weekend did not disappoint as millions hit the roads.

“We could have set new all-time records for consumption,” he said.

Higher demand sent the price for crude oil surging Monday to nearly $77 per barrel.

Until the global supply starts to catch up with the surge in demand, he warns that motorists will continue to dig deeper to pay for gasoline.

“Prices are likely headed nowhere but up,” De Haan said.

