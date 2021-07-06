Gourmet popsicle business comes to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year of struggling with getting new businesses to open, two new businesses had a soft grand opening over the Fourth of July weekend.

Russ Pierce, owner of Lolly Gourmet Popsicle says he and his wife Meridith have always wanted to open up a business that’s unique to Jonesboro.

“My wife Meridith has always wanted a lunch counter or a coffee shop or something like that,” Pierce said.

Despite obstacles from the pandemic that caused the opening date to get pushed back, like “equipment and freezers and things taking longer than they’re supposed to”, Pierce believes his business opened up at the right time.

Lolly Gourmet Popsicle and Camp Fire are located near Porch Thirty off of West Huntington Ave.

Region 8 News attempted to reach out to Camp Fire, but the restaurant was closed in observance of the holiday.

Jonesboro resident Jacob Sanders says seeing the new businesses is rejuvenating after not seeing dining rooms open after a year.

“It was just weird,” Sanders said. “Everything being shut down and not being able to get out into the town.”

Sanders added the two businesses are exactly what Jonesboro was missing.

“I feel like Jonesboro has been lacking places you can just go and hang out outside and be around other people in a casual setting,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.