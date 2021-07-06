July 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 6. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The temperatures are slowly creeping back up across Region 8, but still not too terrible just yet.

High temperatures will slowly start climbing back into the 90s as dewpoints slowly start going up as well.

By Wednesday, it will feel just like it should in July with heat and humidity.

Rain chances bump up just a little, but only at 20% from midweek into the first part of the weekend.

By Sunday and the first part of next week, the rain coverage may pick up just a bit.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Investigators want to know if a fire that destroyed a former restaurant Saturday night was the result of an electrical problem or fireworks.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson warns it could be a “tough week ahead” as the state reports another spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at the Florida Keys.

Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.