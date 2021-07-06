Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New Madrid police: Juveniles who violate city’s ATV, UTV ordinance may be prosecuted

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say any juveniles found violating the city’s ordinance on ATVs, UTVs or golf carts will be turned over to the county juvenile office for prosecution.

According to New Madrid police, they have had numerous complaints recently about kids on golf carts and UTVs ignoring traffic laws and nearly causing crashes.

They say kids can ride on private property or outside city limits, but it is illegal for them to drive on city streets.

Starting on Wednesday, July 7, police say if they stop a juvenile violating the ordinance, they will be turned over to the New Madrid County Juvenile Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Two seriously hurt in boating crash
Paragould woman competing in Royal International Pageant
Paragould woman prepares for international pageant

Latest News

Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
COVID delta variant spread rising in Arkansas - 7/6/21
Gov. Hutchinson to hold ‘Community COVID Conversations’
John Allan Williams, 37
Man arrested after threatening to kill ex-girlfriend
St. Bernards ICU currently only has around 5 patients suffering from COVID symptoms, but...
ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 cases
Woodsprings Pharmacy works to meet community demand
Pharmacy prepares for more people to get COVID-19 tested