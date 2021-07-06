Paragould woman prepares for international pageant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 woman is getting ready to represent Arkansas in a pageant featuring contestants from all over the world.

Gabrielle Goins is Royal International Miss Arkansas and will travel to Orlando to compete in the pageant’s international finals at the end of this week.

Contestants will compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships, but Goins is also looking to promote her mission of shining a light on child abuse.

“It was actually for pageants that brought me out of my shell and gave me a good way to talk about my platform “voice for the voiceless” which is about child abuse,” Goins said. “For one in every three females and in one in every five males are a victim of child abuse. And I want to take that statistic down to zero.”

The pageant is also used to promote the Dream Royal Foundation, whose mission is to help children with special needs.

“It’s actually not televised but it is a scholarship program for girls,” Goins said. “They’re aren’t as many scholarships as the Miss America organization but it still is a scholarship. And it’s an organization to bring girls closer and it’s promoting towards the Dream Royal Foundation which is a program in Orlando that helps kids in need and special needs children.”

