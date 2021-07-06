Pocahontas Schools sets date for special election

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A special election to decide a millage increase will be held on Sept. 14.

The Pocahontas School Board voted to hold another election after a recent board meeting.

This comes after the recent special election proposing a millage increase failed by just 37 votes in September 2020.

The district had proposed to raise the millage by just over 3 mills to build a new high school, but that came with controversy, centered around the Old Rock Building at the current Pocahontas High School.

With a new superintendent at the helm (former High School Principal Lesa Grooms), there’s no word on just how many mills the district will propose or if the district is still considering building a new high school.

