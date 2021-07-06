Region 8 Sports Overtime (7/6/21)

We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

ArkMo Expos

The ArkMo Expos started the season ranked last in the state. They finished as runner-up in the 9 and under state tournament. Expos had quite the turnaround, winning 11 of their last 14 games. They’re ranked 3rd in Arkansas and 9th in the nation. Thanks to Brandon DeHart for sending in the info

Southern Stix

Southern Stix softball played 9 games and earned runner-up honors in the USSSA State Tournament. They rallied from the losers bracket and ripped off 4 straight wins to reach the final. The Stix will play in the World Series later this month. Thanks to Nan Gist for sending in the info.

You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports

Email: chudgison@kait8.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Region 8 Sports

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.