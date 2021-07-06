Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports Overtime (7/6/21)

Youth baseball team celebrate a comeback season
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

ArkMo Expos

The ArkMo Expos started the season ranked last in the state. They finished as runner-up in the 9 and under state tournament. Expos had quite the turnaround, winning 11 of their last 14 games. They’re ranked 3rd in Arkansas and 9th in the nation. Thanks to Brandon DeHart for sending in the info

Southern Stix

Southern Stix softball played 9 games and earned runner-up honors in the USSSA State Tournament. They rallied from the losers bracket and ripped off 4 straight wins to reach the final. The Stix will play in the World Series later this month. Thanks to Nan Gist for sending in the info.

