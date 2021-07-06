Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man

Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for battery 1st degree and aggravated robbery.(Blytheville Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department asks for your help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery leaving one person injured Tuesday morning.

Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for battery 1st degree and aggravated robbery.

In a news release, officers went to the 700 block of East Cherry Street for a report someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the person injured was no longer there.

Then, they learned the shooting actually happened at the 700 block of Parkway.

While going to Parkway, a crash was reported in the 900 block of North Ruddle Road where the passenger, reportedly to be the shooter, had left in another vehicle and the driver left on foot.

Police identify the victim as 29-year-old Huy Nguyen of Blytheville, who was transferred from the Great River Medical Center Emergency Room to another hospital in serious but stable condition.

If you know where Henry is, call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Two seriously hurt in boating crash
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Paragould woman competing in Royal International Pageant
Paragould woman prepares for international pageant

Latest News

The district will hold a special election for a millage increase on Sept. 14.
Pocahontas Schools sets date for special election
The project is expected to be finished in November.
BRTC begins work on flood mitigation project
Youth baseball team celebrate a comeback season
Region 8 Sports Overtime (7/6/21)
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19