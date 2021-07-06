Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department asks for your help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery leaving one person injured Tuesday morning.

Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for battery 1st degree and aggravated robbery.

In a news release, officers went to the 700 block of East Cherry Street for a report someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found the person injured was no longer there.

Then, they learned the shooting actually happened at the 700 block of Parkway.

While going to Parkway, a crash was reported in the 900 block of North Ruddle Road where the passenger, reportedly to be the shooter, had left in another vehicle and the driver left on foot.

Police identify the victim as 29-year-old Huy Nguyen of Blytheville, who was transferred from the Great River Medical Center Emergency Room to another hospital in serious but stable condition.

If you know where Henry is, call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.

