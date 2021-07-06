Spring River sees heavy traffic for Fourth of July holiday

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around Independence Day is when more people go out on the water.

Safety is the number one concern for law enforcement agencies during this time.

In Hardy, officers said this weekend was a sigh of relief, seeing fewer accidents than usual.

It’s a trend they hope continues the rest of the summer.

“Out of the entire weekend, we were fortunate that we only had one accident,” Hardy Assistant Police Chief Scott Rose said.

That one accident was a wreck late Sunday night.

“It was a one-vehicle accident where a vehicle pulling a camper went off a deep ravine,” Rose said. “The vehicle wasn’t even able to be seen from the highway.”

Rose said there were no serious injuries, but one was arrested and charged with a DWI. Rose said there’s typically more incidents this time of the year.

“Normally, we have several accidents due to just the amount of traffic,” Rose said. “Unfortunately, in the hills and curves here, our accidents are typically pretty serious.”

And it’s not just on the road, but on the Spring River too. Despite drownings and sinkholes in the past, no river-related accidents reportedly happened, but there were complaints.

“We had some complaints about boats racing on the river,” Rose said. “We want people to respect the fact that there’s a lot of floaters, and we try to slow them down and try to manage that. Arkansas Game & Fish does a great job at coming in and enforcing our bodies of water, and I feel like they took care of the situation.”

Even though the Fourth of July is over, the Spring River will still be busy. Business owners say they’re gearing up for a busy month of July.

River Wilderness Sports Owner Tim Noblin said around 300 customers visited his store this weekend, around what is expected for the weekend.

Noblin says it was a slow month of June for the town, and the holiday came at a great time.

“It’s nice to know we have a lot of customers coming back all the time, a lot of them come, they float with us, they frequent downtown, those kinds of things,” Noblin said. “They hit our restaurants, so it’s good for our economy, but on the same token, it’s good for the area.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.