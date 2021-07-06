Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Funeral services for Arkansas teen killed by deputy

Memorial services for 17-year-old Hunter Brittain will be held Tuesday in Beebe.
Memorial services for 17-year-old Hunter Brittain will be held Tuesday in Beebe.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KAIT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton and an attorney who represented George Floyd’s family are speaking at the memorial for a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a deputy.

Memorial Service for Hunter Brittain

Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at Hunter Brittain memorial service.

Posted by Region 8 News on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally, who say it highlights the need for interracial support to address police shootings.

Sharpton plans to deliver the eulogy at Tuesday’s memorial in Beebe. The ceremony will also feature remarks by Ben Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after his death.

A Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy shot the 17-year-old Brittain during a traffic stop on June 23. Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Brittain’s family has said he was unarmed and holding a jug of antifreeze.

Copyright 2021 KAIT/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Two seriously hurt in boating crash
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Gabrielle Goins will travel later this week to participate in the pageant's international finals.
Paragould woman prepares for international pageant

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Sydney Sutherland
Defense asks for continuance in Quake Lewellyn case
Lake Hamilton OT on committing to Arkansas State
Region 8 Sports Extra: Lake Hamilton OT Chase Jessup on committing to Arkansas State