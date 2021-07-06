Energy Alert
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live COVID-19 coverage
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Gov. Hutchinson reports Craighead County is third in the state for new COVID-19 cases since Monday there are 55 new hospitalizations the largest number in months.

Arkansas is below the national average of those vaccinated, Gov. Hutchinson says “We are losing ground.” The Delta variant accounts for 50% of new cases in Arkansas.

The governor is asking business leaders to encourage workers to get vaccinated and suggests they give paid time off to get vaccinated or provide easier access to vaccines.

A series of community COVID conversations will be held in communities across the state to increase the vaccination rate.

The first conversation will take place Thursday, July 8 in Cabot.

