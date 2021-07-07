Arkansas reports biggest 1-day virus spike in 5 months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day spike in nearly five months.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s virus cases now total 353,095 and its hospitalizations increased by 16 to 432.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by seven to 5,933. Wednesday marked the biggest one-day jump in cases for Arkansas since the state reported 1,103 on Feb. 10.

Public health officials have warned about a third wave of the virus hitting Arkansas, which has had one of the largest increases in cases per capita and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.