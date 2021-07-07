Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas reports biggest 1-day virus spike in 5 months

Public health officials have warned about a third wave of the virus hitting Arkansas, which has...
Public health officials have warned about a third wave of the virus hitting Arkansas, which has had one of the largest increases in cases per capita and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day spike in nearly five months.

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state’s virus cases now total 353,095 and its hospitalizations increased by 16 to 432.

The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by seven to 5,933. Wednesday marked the biggest one-day jump in cases for Arkansas since the state reported 1,103 on Feb. 10.

Public health officials have warned about a third wave of the virus hitting Arkansas, which has had one of the largest increases in cases per capita and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases...
Study: Iceland’s 4-day workweek has ‘powerful positive effect’ on employees
The city of Jonesboro is looking to apply for a $20 million grant. They are planning to use...
City applies for grant for connectivity plan, receives backlash over public comment rule