Business offers incentives to employees for COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson is urging more Arkansans to get vaccinated in the fight against the Delta Variant, and he wants employers to offer paid time off to their employees who choose to get vaccinated.

In Jonesboro, Hytrol has offered five drawings for $2500 each until the end of May, and currently, they are offering $1000 drawings for every 100 employees that are vaccinated.

Paige Carswell, marketing manager for Hytrol, told Region 8 News if their vaccination rates were lower, they would offer paid time off.

However, she says she recommends other employers who have low vaccination rates to consider the idea.

“For a business who has a lower rate of vaccination, these kinds of incentives are making sure you really are taking care of your people as they choose to do this is a really important aspect of this entire thing,” Carswell said.

Carswell mentioned the vaccination rates have increased significantly since Hytrol has offered incentives for workers.

With Arkansas being the state with the lowest vaccination rate, Governor Hutchinson says he plans on spending the summer going to different areas of the state to get more Arkansans.

