City applies for grant for connectivity plan, receives backlash over public comment rule

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is looking to apply for a $20 million grant. They are planning to use that money for the upper half of the Jonesboro Connectivity Plan.

The city says the plan will improve the quality of life by making the internet more accessible and improving drainage.

Right now, the city is trying to get funding for the northern part, or 26 miles of the 42-mile trail, that will connect downtown Jonesboro to low-income areas and A-State.

The city has been working on the grant since March. The project will cost over $30 million. The city needs over $20 million.

Regina Burkett, the director of community development and grants, says it will improve health by making walking and biking trails more accessible.

“Here, it’s going to give you a different option for transportation if you’d rather walk or bike to work. That’s something else you can have. It’s going to give you more trails and activities for your family,” said Burkett.

Internet hotspots will be placed along the trail.

Most of the funds have been raised for phases one and two of the project. More funds will have to be obtained for the following projects:

Phase 3 will add a Veterans Wall of Honor overpass downtown.

Phase 4 will connect University Heights to Red Wolf Way.

Phase 5 plans to link downtown to Joe Mack Campbell Park

Phase 6 will connect Hilltop to Prospect Road

Phase 7 will make a trail from Northside Park to Hilltop

Phase 8 will link Joe Mack Campbell to Northside Park.

Backlash over new rules

Several people came to speak out on an ordinance attempting to change city council rules and procedures, saying it violates their First Amendment rights.

“This is about democracy. For the common man, this is the place where they come for their voices to be heard,” said a community member.

Section S-87 B Pt. 8 of the new rules would limit people to talk at city council meetings for three minutes, no redundancy, and limit a maximum of four people per side of an argument to speak on an issue.

Councilmember Bobby Long suggested throwing out Pt. 8 of the section.

“This is wrong on many levels, but most importantly, it’s fostering a division and a mistrust between the people and the government they elected to represent them,” Long said.

The council voted in favor of Long’s suggestion.

