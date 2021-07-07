Dyersburg man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly firing fireworks at police officers

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of firing fireworks at Dyersburg police while they were on a traffic stop Monday.

Jascin Dillard, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on first responders.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers were on a traffic stop on Central and Peabody Street when artillery rounds-large fireworks were fired at them. The fireworks exploded close to the officers and within feet of one of the officer’s face.

The police department said officers saw a man run from the scene and pursued him on foot. The suspect fled to a wooded area where officers lost sight of him.

A sheriff’s deputy in the area observed a car leave the area at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop on the car. Dillard was found with a large fireworks tube loaded with an artillery shell and lighter between his legs.

Dillard was jailed Tuesday, pending court action at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.