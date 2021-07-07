Homeless veterans receive free haircuts in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Energy Alert
Some homeless veterans were given free haircuts to boost their self-esteem in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Some homeless veterans were given free haircuts to boost their self-esteem.

One veteran said proudly, “I look sharp!”

Lee Willard, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center peer support specialist, worked with some of his colleagues, Homeless Program Coordinator Jennifer Lay and Voluntary Services Specialist Dale Day, to organize the haircuts.

Carley Morris, a hairstylist at L&M Barber Shop, stepped up to meet the need.

She said she is off on Tuesdays, so she volunteered her time to give the veterans haircuts.

“I’ve always enjoyed giving free cuts to Veterans on Veterans Day, so when the opportunity presented itself to do it regularly, I had to jump on it,” Morris said. “Cutting hair is a skill that I’m good at and it’s the least I can offer people who have given a huge part of their lives to this country. I’m more than happy to do it and I’m grateful to meet these people and hear their stories. I would love to continue doing it as long as there are people interested.”

Willard expressed his gratitude on behalf of himself and the veterans.

“I believe this is a step in the right direction; helping our Veterans regain a sense of pride and dignity. This could not have been achieved without the teamwork of my VA colleagues who are always finding ways to help Veterans, and the generosity and kindness of Ms. Morris,” he said.

The VA has numerous programs to help with housing, household items and job hunting.

