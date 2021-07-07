Hot with a Couple Storms

Low 90s and humidity is our future until the weekend. Humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. The only relief is the chance of a pop-up shower each afternoon, but most stay dry. Winds pick up Friday through the weekend when another front approaches. This front won’t be anywhere as strong as the one last weekend. This front mainly raises rain chances Saturday night into Sunday with a slight drop in humidity behind it. Lingering clouds and showers on Monday may keep temperatures a little cooler. Heat and humidity look to bounce back quickly as we go into next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.