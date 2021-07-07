ICUs prepare for surge of COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the country and into Region 8.

Don Howard, an ICU intensivist at St. Bernards, has been on the frontlines of the pandemic since its inception. He once again sees cases rise, even in those who are vaccinated.

“You’re completely healthy, vaccinated and happen to be positive,” Howard said. “I don’t think as a community we know what to do with that yet.”

Northeast Arkansas hasn’t taken as big of a hit compared to other regions, with hospitals reporting stable levels of cases ending up in the ICU.

But St. Bernards isn’t letting its guard down.

“We’re already opening up, ramping up our old units and stuff like that,” Howard said. “We have them ready to go.”

The hospital is taking patients from in and out of state, as other ICUs have become overwhelmed.

“One of the things that I think was very wise on our part, was that even as we moved out of the corona units and such, we kept them there,” Howard said. “We didn’t assume that it was gone.”

Howard says that while vaccinated people have tested positive with the delta variant, they usually don’t show any symptoms.

But the jury is still out on how easily those vaccinated people can transmit the virus.

“Everybody just assumed that if you got the vaccine, you can’t get it, you can’t carry it, and you can’t pass it on to somebody else. But now we’re like, oh goodness we might have to rethink that.”

