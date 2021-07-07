Energy Alert
Inaugural Islander Culture Day to be held in Pocahontas

The event celebrating Islander culture will be held August 7.
The event celebrating Islander culture will be held August 7.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new festival celebrating a community in Pocahontas is coming up soon.

Islander Culture Day will be celebrated in Pocahontas on August 7.

Hundreds of islanders reside in Pocahontas, and one organizer wants to put a spotlight on their culture.

The downtown square in Pocahontas will soon be filled with booths and events.

Inside the Rendezvous Event Center, Carol Ann Carroll has been planning this for over a year.

COVID-19 canceled their plans last year, but now, she’s getting this event together to celebrate Islander culture.

“Everything you see, everything you hear, everything you eat, will be Islander,” Carroll said. “So it’s like spending a day on the Pacific Islands except you’re in Pocahontas.”

Carroll says the event will have singing, dancing, and a fashion show, showing off the things native to the Pacific Islands.

The event is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carroll says events like this are needed in the Pocahontas community and she anticipates a big turnout.

She hopes this will turn into an annual event.

