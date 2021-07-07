Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames

Latest News

A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; police say 2-year-old found
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote Covid-19 vaccine
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19