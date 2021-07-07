Jonesboro Veterans Village set to open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The very first in the state.

The Veterans Village project in Jonesboro will be opening soon.

Nine homes will be just off Aggie Road to house and provide resources to homeless veterans.

Seven have one bedroom and two have two bedrooms.

The city of Jonesboro hosted an appreciation ceremony Wednesday for all the people and organizations that helped make the project happen.

“Because these individuals have given so much back to the people of Arkansas and back to the United States of America,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. “I wanted to do was make sure they had a home to come to.”

Rutledge was recognized for her office’s donation of $250,000 to the project.

She said it was not hard for her to make the decision to help veterans.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver gave out certificates to those who donated time, money, and materials to make this happen.

He said this sets Jonesboro apart from other communities.

“We’re the only one in the state of Arkansas. That sets the tone to what this community is about,” said Copenhaver. “It’s a very benevolent community and that’s who we are, but more importantly, we’ve set the tone with this because now we are moving on to other things.”

The city already has a few veterans that applied and qualified for housing in the village.

The plan is to get the veterans moved in by August or September.

