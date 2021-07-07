July 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, July 7. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will start to feel like summertime again.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s today with dewpoints in the 70s.

Rain chances will go up to 20% through the rest of the work week and temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. Our best chance of rain comes in on Sunday and into the first part of next week.

Tropical Storm Elsa is starting to affect the Florida Peninsula with heavy rain and should become a hurricane later tonight.

News Headlines

During his weekly briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson encouraged business owners to offer incentives to their employees getting the COVID-19 vaccine. At least one Region 8 company is already conveying that message.

The search is on this morning for a man suspected in an armed robbery that sent the victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A so-called “sugar baby scam” is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of some Region 8 citizens.

BRTC lost approximately $7.2 million in the 2011 and 2017 floods, now school leaders are taking action to prevent future floods from hurting them even more.

