Man arrested after threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces terroristic threatening charges after reportedly threatening his ex-girlfriend while drinking.

In a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police officers went to a home on July 3 after the victim told them she found John Allen Williams, 37, at her house drinking alcohol.

Williams and the victim started arguing, with the woman attempting to leave.

Williams then reportedly threatened to kill the victim and threw a glass bottle at the victim, causing damage to the driver’s side door.

Police arrested Williams after he came back to the home while police were still there. Police took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge charged Williams with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.

He received a $25,000 bond and will go back to court on Aug. 27.

