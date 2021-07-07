Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.(KY3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre and Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mercy Springfield announced a Sept. 30, 2021 deadline for vaccinating all employees. Those who refuse to get vaccinated could possibly face termination.

Physicians, staff, vendors and volunteers through Mercy Springfield will all be required to get vaccinated.

MERCY ANNOUNCEMENT:

“We are leading by example. We are blazing a trail,” says Brent Hubbard, president and COO of Mercy Hospital Springfield on the decision to require all staff to be vaccinated.

Around 75% of all Mercy employees are fully vaccinated across its US hospitals, according to Hubbard.

“Mandating the vaccine is the right thing to do,” says Dr. Robin Trotman, who stresses the importance of protecting the community.

Mercy Springfield is treating 122 COVID-19 patients as of July 6, according to Mercy CAO Erik Frederick. Around 97% of those patients are not vaccinated, according to Hubbard. The hospital has reported three new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Mercy Springfield announced earlier this week it was running short on ventilators. The hospital had been using around 50 ventilators, but needed to request more from surrounding Mercy hospital sites, including Northwest Arkansas and St. Louis.

The hospital also announced it is putting together a physicians advocacy group to talk and educate workers who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

With rising numbers, others changes could also be seen across Mercy hospitals, including a cap on elective surgeries. Health leaders will be monitoring surges and bed availability over the next few weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
Lolly Gourmet popsicle
Gourmet popsicle business comes to Jonesboro

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public input on potential regulation changes...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation asking for public comment on catfish regulations
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will make a stop later this year at Simmons Bank...
PAW Patrol bringing latest adventure to Arkansas
Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases...
Study: Iceland’s 4-day workweek has ‘powerful positive effect’ on employees
It will start to feel like summertime again.
Bryan's Wednesday forecast, July 7