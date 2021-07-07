Mississippi County health officer backs Dr. Jose Romero in push for vaccinations

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Jose Romero warns Arkansans the Delta Variant is now infecting children who have not been vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated.

Dr. Romero says the only way children are protected from the variant, is if adults who are around them get vaccinated, saying it forms protection around them.

“The only way to protect them is by immunizing yourself and having a cocoon around them that doesn’t allow the virus to reach them,” Dr. Romero said.

Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle says she agrees with Dr. Romero, adding it’s the only way children can have a somewhat “normal”, uninterrupted school year.

“A lot of them didn’t learn a lot and for us to at least to have that part back, they need to have that safety of wearing a mask and having everyone else vaccinated,” Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle.

While there is a law in place that keeps schools from mandating masks, the Mississippi County health official urges parents to keep their children masked in school to ensure they are protected from the virus, adding to keep them at home even if they have a cough or runny nose.

