PAW Patrol bringing latest adventure to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pack is back and heading to Arkansas.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will make a stop later this year at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The “action-packed, music-filled production” will feature Ryder and all the pups from Nickelodeon’s animated preschool series.

Performances will be at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7.

Tickets to all four performances go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com or ticketmaster.com. For groups of 10 or more, email mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com for $5 off select tickets.

Prices range from $21 to $124 for VIP tickets. The VIP (Very Important Pup) package includes a premium seat and exclusive meet and greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

All children, ages 1 and up, will be required to have a ticket.

