Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

PAW Patrol bringing latest adventure to Arkansas

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will make a stop later this year at Simmons Bank...
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will make a stop later this year at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pack is back and heading to Arkansas.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will make a stop later this year at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The “action-packed, music-filled production” will feature Ryder and all the pups from Nickelodeon’s animated preschool series.

Performances will be at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7.

Tickets to all four performances go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com or ticketmaster.com. For groups of 10 or more, email mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com for $5 off select tickets.

Prices range from $21 to $124 for VIP tickets. The VIP (Very Important Pup) package includes a premium seat and exclusive meet and greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

All children, ages 1 and up, will be required to have a ticket.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
Lolly Gourmet popsicle
Gourmet popsicle business comes to Jonesboro

Latest News

Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases...
Study: Iceland’s 4-day workweek has ‘powerful positive effect’ on employees
It will start to feel like summertime again.
Bryan's Wednesday forecast, July 7
The city of Jonesboro is looking to apply for a $20 million grant. They are planning to use...
City applies for grant for connectivity plan, receives backlash over public comment rule
Dr. Jose Romero warns Arkansans the Delta Variant is now infecting children who have not been...
Mississippi County health officer backs Dr. Jose Romero in push for vaccinations