Pharmacy prepares for more people to get COVID-19 tested

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading across Arkansas. Health care workers are working hard to get the vaccine to as many people as possible.

Pharmacies in the area first saw thousands of people wanting to get tested for COVID-19, which changed to people wanting the vaccine.

Although more are vaccinated in the state, the number of people getting tested for COVID-19 is moving up, too, which could mean more patients at local pharmacies.

Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro offers both the vaccine and the test.

One of the pharmacists said a lot of people are coming in to get COVID-19 tested.

“It’s still out there and there are still cases out there in our community,” said Dylan Dulaney. “In the last two weeks we’ve seen a pretty significant increase in COVID testing of symptomatic patients that have had exposure as well.”

Dulaney said last year they used other facilities to help meet the demand in the community.

He said right now, they can handle walk-ins and their day-to-day duties at their location.

The entire staff is working to keep the workflow moving smoothly ahead of more people coming in to see them for a vaccine and a test.

