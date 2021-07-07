Poplar Bluff Middle School offers opportunity to test drive school bus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you ever wanted to drive a school bus?

The opportunity may have just come your way.

Participants will be able to test drive a school bus at a special event will be happening at the Poplar Bluff Middle School on July 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to do this, you must be 21-years-old and have a valid driver’s license. (Poplar Bluff Middle School)

In order to do this, you must be 21-years-old and have a valid driver’s license.

You can also fill out an application for a job, as the school is currently hiring.

You will be able to drive the bus alongside a trainer there on board with you.

The event will also have hot dogs and drinks, along with free balloons and coloring for the kids.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.