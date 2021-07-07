Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Six Red Wolves on 2020-21 WGCA All-American Scholars List

Grayson Gladden lines up a birdie putt in the 2020 Lady Red Wolves Classic.
Grayson Gladden lines up a birdie putt in the 2020 Lady Red Wolves Classic.(Source: KAIT)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today its 2020-21 All-American Scholars, and Arkansas State placed six student-athletes on the prestigious list, second most in the nation among all NCAA and NAIA institutions.

Arkansas State’s six selections were only one less than its school-record seven in 2017. The six selections are the most among the Sun Belt Conference membership. This year’s WGCA All-American Scholars list includes A-State’s Kayla Burke, Grayson Gladden, Sydni Leung, Kiley Rodrigues, Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz.

The WGCA All-American Scholars Team requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team’s tournaments in order to be eligible for the honor. Arkansas State has now placed multiple players on the list in 11 consecutive years.

Gladden, a fifth-year senior last year, achieves the recognition for a fourth time while Schmidt, a sophomore appears for the third straight year. Burke, Leung and Schultz were tabbed an All-American Scholar for the second-straight season while Rodrigues achieves the distinction for the first time.

For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames
Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
A person was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along Gee Street in Jonesboro, police...
Police: One killed in Gee Street crash
Two seriously hurt in boating crash
Paragould woman competing in Royal International Pageant
Paragould woman prepares for international pageant

Latest News

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Arkansas State football adds more commits on 4th of July weekend
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 24, 2021 - Utility Ivy Davis #15 and Pitcher Callie Turner #20 of the...
Arkansas softball adds SEC transfers from Tennessee & Alabama
Lake Hamilton OT on committing to Arkansas State
Region 8 Sports Extra: Lake Hamilton OT Chase Jessup on committing to Arkansas State
Arkansas State women’s soccer standout Sarah Sodoma named a 1st Team Academic All-American