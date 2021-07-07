Six Red Wolves on 2020-21 WGCA All-American Scholars List

The women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced today its 2020-21 All-American Scholars, and Arkansas State placed six student-athletes on the prestigious list, second most in the nation among all NCAA and NAIA institutions.

Arkansas State’s six selections were only one less than its school-record seven in 2017. The six selections are the most among the Sun Belt Conference membership. This year’s WGCA All-American Scholars list includes A-State’s Kayla Burke, Grayson Gladden, Sydni Leung, Kiley Rodrigues, Olivia Schmidt and Elise Schultz.

The WGCA All-American Scholars Team requires a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participation in at least 50 percent of the team’s tournaments in order to be eligible for the honor. Arkansas State has now placed multiple players on the list in 11 consecutive years.

Gladden, a fifth-year senior last year, achieves the recognition for a fourth time while Schmidt, a sophomore appears for the third straight year. Burke, Leung and Schultz were tabbed an All-American Scholar for the second-straight season while Rodrigues achieves the distinction for the first time.

