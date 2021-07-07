Energy Alert
Study: Iceland’s 4-day workweek has ‘powerful positive effect’ on employees

Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases employee wellbeing.(Pablo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KAIT) - Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases employee wellbeing.

Independent think tank Autonomy followed 2,500 workers for four years who switched from a 40-hour working week to a 35- or 36-hour workweek.

The study included hospital workers, schoolteachers, and office workers who worked typical 9-to-5 jobs.

While their hours were reduced, their pay was not.

The researchers reported, “productivity and service provision remained the same or improved across the majority of trial workplaces.”

The study found that shortening working hours can have a “powerful positive effect on work-life balance.”

The change also led to increased worker well-being, including less stress and burnout, and improved health and work-life balance.

Following the trials’ success, Icelandic trade unions reduced working hours for tens of thousands of their members across the country.

“In total, roughly 86% of Iceland’s entire working population has now either moved to working shorter hours or have gained the right to shorten their working hours,” the study stated.

