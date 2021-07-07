Study: Rice still big in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas is number one in the United States in rice exports, with exports accounting for nearly a quarter of the nearly $3 billion in agricultural exports in the state for 2019.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the state had $722 million in rice exports.

The state was also fifth in the country for cotton exports, with $427.3 million, while there were $679.3 million in soybean exports (11th in the nation).

The numbers were based on a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s State Agricultural Trade database.

Scott Stiles, an extension economist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, told Talk Business & Politics that trade issues, including a trade war between the United States and China, have played a role in exports dropping in recent years.

“That pulled the value of crop exports down to $2.4 billion in 2018 and 2019,” Stiles said. “As we look at the trends in export values, we have to think about the stories and events going on with our key trade partners. China has long been the top export market for our soybeans and cotton. This year they are the top export market for our corn and other feed grains.”

Officials said feed grains made up about $73 million of the exports, while corn brought about $71 million.

