Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Police Department investigates about 15 cases involving people being scammed out of money.

Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman says the scammers are using what they call a “Sugar Baby Scam.”

The person promises money if you pay a fee; one woman lost $800 this way.

“You shouldn’t give anybody your information unless you know who they are and what they are going to do with that information because, in the end, it could really not only bring criminal charges towards you, but it could really hurt your credit. It is a big thing on down the line.” Redman said.

He says the scammers try to play off people’s empathy to get money.

If you’re ever in doubt, call the police department; they can track down what is real and where your money is going.

