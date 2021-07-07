Two arrested after pursuit through Pocahontas, Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Randolph County men face multiple charges after authorities say they led police on a Tuesday night chase.

Tyler Lee Ross Steen, 21, and Jonathyn Albert Whitlock, 19, both of Pocahontas were arrested after the pursuit.

According to authorities, Pocahontas police got a call Tuesday night about a break-in at a house.

Police later spotted the vehicle on Highway 62 and the chase began.

The chase ended on a side road near the Spring River bridge in Ravenden when police threw out spike strips.

Steen and Whitlock were arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault, theft of property, theft by receiving in a vehicle, and fleeing.

Both Steen and Whitlock were being held Wednesday in the Randolph County Jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.

