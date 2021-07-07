Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two arrested after pursuit through Pocahontas, Randolph County

A pair of Randolph County men are facing multiple charges after authorities say they led police...
A pair of Randolph County men are facing multiple charges after authorities say they led police on a pursuit Tuesday evening.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Randolph County men face multiple charges after authorities say they led police on a Tuesday night chase.

Tyler Lee Ross Steen, 21, and Jonathyn Albert Whitlock, 19, both of Pocahontas were arrested after the pursuit.

Jonathyn Albert Whitlock, 19, of Pocahontas was arrested July 6 after a break-in and pursuit...
Jonathyn Albert Whitlock, 19, of Pocahontas was arrested July 6 after a break-in and pursuit through Randolph County.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

According to authorities, Pocahontas police got a call Tuesday night about a break-in at a house.

Police later spotted the vehicle on Highway 62 and the chase began.

Tyler Lee Ross Steen, 21, Pocahontas was arrested July 6 after a break-in and pursuit through...
Tyler Lee Ross Steen, 21, Pocahontas was arrested July 6 after a break-in and pursuit through Pocahontas and Randolph County.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

The chase ended on a side road near the Spring River bridge in Ravenden when police threw out spike strips.

Steen and Whitlock were arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault, theft of property, theft by receiving in a vehicle, and fleeing.

Both Steen and Whitlock were being held Wednesday in the Randolph County Jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro Police (Source: KAIT-TV)
15-year-old accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend in the back
Blytheville police are looking for 22-year-old Rasheed Henry of Blytheville, who is wanted for...
Search for shooting suspect accused of seriously injuring man
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Just after 11:30 p.m. July 3, the old Sweden Crème building on Central Avenue caught fire.
Former restaurant goes up in flames

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public input on potential regulation changes...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation asking for public comment on catfish regulations
Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will make a stop later this year at Simmons Bank...
PAW Patrol bringing latest adventure to Arkansas
Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases...
Study: Iceland’s 4-day workweek has ‘powerful positive effect’ on employees