Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol

Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested two people after a traffic stop and search of a vehicle uncovered meth and alcohol.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer pulled over a truck driving with no tail lights on July 3 around 2 a.m. at the 2900-block of South Caraway Road.

An officer noticed the passenger, Gregory Scroggins, throw an item out of the window.

The officer also stated that the driver, Rayborn Curtner, had “sudden and spontaneous jerking movements of his head and hands and that he had rapid speech.”

The affidavit also noted that Curtner’s eyes appeared “bloodshot and watery.”

Both Curtner and Scroggins later exited the vehicle, and the officer searched Curtner, finding no illegal items on him.

Another officer arrived and grabbed the thrown-out item, revealing it to be a glass pipe.

The officers then searched the vehicle, and near the driver’s seat, the officers uncovered a small glass container containing two grams of meth.

A clear plastic baggie containing 1.4 grams of marijuana was also found during the search.

According to the affidavit, officers also found several beer cans behind the passenger seat and a beer can in the front cupholder.

Police arrested Scroggins and Curtner and began to take them to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Both Scroggins and Curtner began arguing over taking ownership of the items while in the patrol car.

A judge charged Curtner with possession of meth or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies. He’s also charged with DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $15,000 bond and will appear in court again on Aug. 26.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Scroggins faces Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.

He received a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

