Arkansas State Fair to kick off this fall after year’s absence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A mainstay in the state of Arkansas for over 140 years will be returning this fall with a 9-day event.

According to content partner KARK, the 2021 Arkansas State Fair kicks off Oct. 15 in Little Rock.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but officials said Thursday they believe this year’s event will be safe.

“We have been working feverishly preparing for a full fair with safety protocols in place in consideration of COVID-19,” General Manager Doug White said. “We believe it’s time to get back to a state fair experience that Arkansans have come to expect and enjoy.”

The fair, which runs through Oct. 24, will have rides and games, food, youth talent competitions, concerts, and a livestock show.

Officials also said country music artist Riley Green will perform Oct. 23 on the main stage.

The event usually brings around 430,000 people to Central Arkansas every year.

