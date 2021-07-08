Energy Alert
Arkansas State Fair to kick off this fall after year’s absence

(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A mainstay in the state of Arkansas for over 140 years will be returning this fall with a 9-day event.

According to content partner KARK, the 2021 Arkansas State Fair kicks off Oct. 15 in Little Rock.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but officials said Thursday they believe this year’s event will be safe.

“We have been working feverishly preparing for a full fair with safety protocols in place in consideration of COVID-19,” General Manager Doug White said. “We believe it’s time to get back to a state fair experience that Arkansans have come to expect and enjoy.”

The fair, which runs through Oct. 24, will have rides and games, food, youth talent competitions, concerts, and a livestock show.

Officials also said country music artist Riley Green will perform Oct. 23 on the main stage.

The event usually brings around 430,000 people to Central Arkansas every year.

