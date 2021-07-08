Board returns local control to Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Board of Education has lifted the last remaining restrictions on the Little Rock School District, returning it fully to local control nearly six and a half years after a state takeover.

The state board on Thursday lifted the remaining restrictions, which included a prohibition on the local school board hiring or firing its superintendent without state approval.

Arkansas took over the district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools.

The state in 2019 returned control to a new board that was elected in November, but kept the limits on the board’s authority.

