Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Board returns local control to Little Rock School District

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014, file photo, a school bus is parked near Little Rock Central High...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014, file photo, a school bus is parked near Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Ark. At the time, Arkansas education officials were scheduled to decide whether to assume control of the Little Rock School District after students at some of its schools performed poorly on state benchmark exams. The Arkansas Board of Education were scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015 in Little Rock to discuss the proposed takeover and potentially take action. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Board of Education has lifted the last remaining restrictions on the Little Rock School District, returning it fully to local control nearly six and a half years after a state takeover.

The state board on Thursday lifted the remaining restrictions, which included a prohibition on the local school board hiring or firing its superintendent without state approval.

Arkansas took over the district in 2015 over lagging test scores at several schools.

The state in 2019 returned control to a new board that was elected in November, but kept the limits on the board’s authority.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trumann police warn of ‘Sugar Baby Scam’
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Rayborn Curtner & Gregory Scroggins
Two arrested after vehicle search uncovers drugs, marijuana, alcohol
A pair of Randolph County men are facing multiple charges after authorities say they led police...
Two arrested after pursuit through Pocahontas, Randolph County
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately

Latest News

Every Child is Ours plans to expand in Arkansas
Tuckerman organization works to fill education gap in the Delta
Former Arkansas State TE launched podcast on experiencing 5 different head coaches in 5 seasons.
Red Wolves Raw: Former TE Kenny Rains on 5 For 5 A Rainmaker's Journey podcast and book project
Memphis Holiday Operation
West Memphis Police give update on Fourth of July crime operation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19