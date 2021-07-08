Energy Alert
City pushes to get old Singer mill on National Register of Historic Places

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann is trying to get the old Singer Sewing Machine Cabinet Company mill on the National Register of Historic Places. The mill was in operation in 1894 and later shut down in the 1980′s.

Mayor Barbara Lewallen says this project has been in progress for over two years. She has been working with the Arkansas State University Heritage Studies program to gather the necessary information to get the building registered.

“It’s sort of critical to the community. It’s just part of the history and the growth of the community, and Singer was so instrumental in developing this community,” said Lewallen.

Lewallen adds the city was built around lumbering and cabinet making, meaning the building is an important part of history.

She says airplane wings for World War II were also built in the mill.

The city needs your help.

They’re collecting oral history on July 14 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Old Community House, 100 Poinsett Ave.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

