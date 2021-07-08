Energy Alert
Daniel, Murray, & Nooner will be enshrined in AAA Hall of Fame this weekend

The Arkansas Activities Association hosts a Hall of Fame Banquet for three Natural State organizations annually.(Source: Arkansas Activities Association)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re nearing Hall of Fame weekend in high school sports. The Arkansas Activities Association will hold a Hall of Fame banquet for three organizations Friday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

David Daniel (Former Jonesboro AD)

David Daniel was selected by the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association. He was the Jonesboro athletic director from 2009 to 2019. Daniel was key in hiring coaches that won state titles for the Golden Hurricane as well as upgrading facilities.

Billy Murray (Former Earle basketball coach)

Billy Murray gets another call to the Hall. He led Earle to 6 boys basketball state championships. Murray was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in April. He’ll get in the Hall of Fame this weekend for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association.

Joe Nooner (Former West Memphis track & field coach)

Joe Nooner will be enshrined into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He put West Memphis track and field on the map. Nooner led the Blue Devils to 6 state championships (1973, 1974, 1983, 1984, 1994, 1995). They captured 15 of 16 conference titles spanning 1980 - 1996.

