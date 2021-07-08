Ex-election commissioner launches bid for secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former Pulaski County election commission is running for Arkansas secretary of state.

Josh Price announced Wednesday that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state next year.

Price is a small-business consultant who served on the Pulaski County Election Commission from 2019 until earlier this year when he stepped down.

He says he’s running to protect the voting rights of all Arkansans.

Secretary of State John Thurston, who’s seeking reelection, is being challenged in next year’s Republican primary by state Rep. Mark Lowery.

