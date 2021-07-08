Energy Alert
Former Arkansas State TE Kenny Rains launches 5 for 5 podcast

Former Arkansas State TE Kenny Rains launched a podcast this summer. 5 for 5 documents the Red...
Former Arkansas State TE Kenny Rains launched a podcast this summer. 5 for 5 documents the Red Wolves run of 5 head coaches in 5 seasons (2010-2014).(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a fitting story for Throwback Thursday. Kenny Rains lined up at tight end and H-back for Arkansas State from 2010 to 2014. #87 had 14 catches for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns in his career.

But the numbers that matter most are 10 and 5. He was one of 10 Red Wolves that experienced five head coaches in five seasons. It’s a story fit for a book and then some.

Rains launched a podcast this summer called 5 For 5. He’ll interview teammates and coaches from the unique Red Wolves championship run. The Batesville resident is also working on a book, it’s expected to be released in 2022.

You can see episodes of the podcast here.

