Governor Parson doesn’t want federal workers going to Missourians’ homes, encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson doesn’t like the idea of federal workers going to Missourians homes, encouraging them to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday night the governor posted this message on his Facebook page: I have directed our health department to tell the federal government that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR welcome strategy in Missouri.

We will continue to offer convenient vaccination options to all Missourians for those who want a COVID-19 vaccine.

Teresa and I both have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.

Our health department will continue to deliver and encourage fact-based, health-driven messages from trusted medical experts and community partners.

