July 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 8. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll get very little relief from hot and humid summertime weather this week, despite a cold front just to our north.

Isolated flare-up thunderstorms could produce a one-inch rainfall for a select few communities today and tomorrow.

As a second front arrives this weekend, rain chances ramp up and temperatures fall.

We trade the mid-90s for low 80s on Sunday and Monday, before hot weather returns by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

While some hospitals are requiring their employees to get vaccinated or else, one Region 8 hospital is taking a different approach.

A new mystery surrounding the West Memphis 3 murder case: What happened to the evidence?

After more than a year of planning, one Region 8 community will celebrate those who traveled far and wide to call it their home.

