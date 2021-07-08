Man charged with firing AK-47 near traffic stop

Dyersburg, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police charged a man with firing an AK-47 near a police traffic stop on Saturday night.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop when they heard gunfire coming from the Ewell Street area.

The officers left the traffic stop and began searching the area, conducting interviews with various individuals who heard the gunshots.

Officers were spoke with Jeffery Atwell, who told them that fireworks were being shot. Police also noticed Marcus Akins, a convicted felon, inside the house.

Upon further investigation, officers found an AK-47 that was still hot lying next the Akins’s chair, two magazines inside the home and spent shell casings outside of the home.

Akins has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Atwell was given a citation for the manufacture, sale and discharge of fireworks.

