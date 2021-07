JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday morning in the Missouri Bootheel.

The 2.1 magnitude quake happened at 3:35 a.m. local time.

It was centered about a mile northwest of Cooter in Pemiscot County and 10 miles northeast of Blytheville.

It had a depth of about 9.7 kilometers (6 miles).

It was centered about a mile northwest of Cooter in Pemiscot County, and 10 miles northeast of Blytheville. (U.S. Geological Survey)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.